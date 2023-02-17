Mayor decries golf club electrical issues

The Thompson Park Golf Course. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city’s takeover of the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park could end up with about a $140,000 deficit in its first season of operation, according to a proposed operating budget.

But City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey points out: That doesn’t take into an account of funds that would be made from a vendor paying for the rights to run the golf course’s clubhouse.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.