WATERTOWN — The city’s takeover of the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park could end up with about a $140,000 deficit in its first season of operation, according to a proposed operating budget.
But City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey points out: That doesn’t take into an account of funds that would be made from a vendor paying for the rights to run the golf course’s clubhouse.
It’s plausible that the vendor could pay six figures to sell food and beverages in the clubhouse, he said, stressing that the golf course could end up breaking even after its first season.
The city has a March 2 deadline for interested vendors to respond to a request for proposals, or RFP, for the clubhouse restaurant.
The purchasing department has already been “contacted by a number of them asking about it,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
The vendor will be selected on March 20.
In December, the city finalized a deal to purchase the golf club from owner Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million. Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Mr. Hickey supported the deal, while Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce opposed it.
On Tuesday night, City Council will be asked to approve the operating budget and fee schedule for the city-run Thompson Park Golf Course when it opens in May.
Council members will be asked to readopt the current budget to provide funding for operations through June 30. The expenses total $304,905. Staff anticipates $164,150 in revenue.
According to a memo to council, Mr. Mix wrote that a draft of the fiscal year 2023-24 proposed club budget shows projected expenditures for an entire year of operation. Expenses would total $586,229 next year, with anticipated revenues totaling $440,500.
“Neither budget projection includes the fee from the concessionaire, because we don’t have a good idea what that will be,” he wrote.
Under the proposed operating budget, the city would hire a full-time golf course manager who would make an annual salary of $39,633 next year and $18,430 for this season.
Maintenance supervisor Jerry Romig would be paid $3,250 for his work on the golf course, in addition to what he earns annually in the position.
The golf course would employ seasonal workers at a total cost of $90,000 this season and $185,000 next fiscal year. The city has been advertising for the positions and anyone interested can apply through the Civil Service office through next Friday.
If the city cannot find employees, specs are being put together to contract a groundskeeper for the golf course.
The city also would need to invest $61,250 in materials and supplies like golf balls, clubs, tees and the driving range, equipment for events and tournaments, the irrigation system and sand, seed and topsoil.
A series of fees also have been put together for the golf course. Non-city residents would be charged more.
The fees include: season passes for adults are $725 for city residents and $800 for those living outside the city; green fees for nine holes are $15 for city residents and $17 for outside the city; league fees are $225 for city residents and $250 for non-city; and tournament fees are $40.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott D. Weller compiled an initial operating budget after talking to operators of area golf courses and comparing the Watertown Golf Club’s operations from last season.
The fee schedule was put together with information about what was charged at the golf club last year and getting some information from volunteer Jeff Kimball, who was involved in the golf club for a number of years, and a small group of experts he’s working with to help make the city’s venture a success.
Councilman Hickey said city staff have done a good job assembling a workable operating budget.
“I think it’s doable,” he said.
Saying that staff “is still working on it,” Mr. Mix acknowledged that the city still needs to clear some hurdles before the golf course can open in May. They need to select that vendor for the clubhouse and to hire those employees.
“We’ll get there,” he said.
Mayor Smith, who continues to talk about the negative aspects of the deal, said Friday that he hasn’t had a chance to review the budget information, but plans to do that over the weekend.
The mayor has asked for a resolution on Tuesday’s agenda that an electrician be hired to conduct an inspection on some electrical issues that were discovered in the clubhouse basement two weeks ago, after the city finalized the deal. Mr. Lundy has promised to fix them.
He also asked City Comptroller James E. Mills to compile a 20-year debt service report if the city bonded the project. The city paid cash for it.
But Councilman Hickey thinks that information is irrelevant, since the city did not bond for it. He accused the mayor of trying to “skew” the facts to continue to shed a negative light on the purchase.
“It really disturbs me,” he said, adding that he believes that the mayor doesn’t want the golf course to succeed.
But the mayor countered that the debt service report is pertinent because it shows how much money has been invested in the venture before it will show a profit.
“It’s just information,” he said in defending why he wanted it.
He’s been accused of going on a local radio Hotline show to purposely sabotage the golf club project.
In recent months, the deal to purchase also has become a hotly debated issue in the city, with people opposing it because of the $3.4 million price tag. Supporters have said it gives the city control of the land in the city-owned park forever.
