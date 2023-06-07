WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy has to start from scratch and go through the city’s approval process for a 28,500-square-foot professional office building he’s proposing on Clinton Street.
The city’s Planning Commission told Mr. Lundy on Tuesday that the project has to follow new criteria in the city’s comprehensive plan that didn’t exist when he first proposed redeveloping the prime piece of downtown property three years ago.
He’ll be required to go through the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals for an area variance for the design of the office building and seek approval for the number of parking spaces in the project.
Mr. Lundy appeared before the Planning Commission on Tuesday to talk about the project.
As part of the new redevelopment plans, Mr. Lundy would sell the former Medical Arts building property to Corry J. Lawler, owner of The Lawman Construction Group, and Kim Allen, who owns United Professional Advisors.
Mr. Allen’s financial consulting firm would be a partner in the new ownership group, as well as the primary tenant. Other tenants would be sought.
Mr. Lundy told the Planning Commission that the $9.5 million project would fall apart if the changes have to be made.
“We want to make this work as the building is designed,” he said.
Assuming he had already gone through the process, Mr. Lundy found out just a few weeks ago from the city that he would have to get new approvals. The site plans for the project were tabled on Tuesday so he can seek the zoning board approval next month.
“We’re treating you like anyone else,” planning commission member Michelle L. Capone said.
Plans call for incorporating a synthetic wood, aluminum and stone design for the building’s exterior that would fit in with the character of the north country, Mr. Lundy told the planners.
Planning Commission member Lynn A. Godek said she liked that aspect of the building design.
Under the new zoning law, first floors on buildings require 75% transparency to see into the building. That strategy promotes a more friendly atmosphere for pedestrians, city officials explained.
Mr. Lundy did not include that information in his site plan application and he must provide it.
The city is using a new parking strategy called Transportation Demand Management Plan that justifies a need for private parking lots. Mr. Lundy insisted he needs 89 spots.
He was told to make a case for that number and that something could be worked out.
Mr. Lundy said the COVID-19 pandemic and his acquisition of another property, the former CANI Building on outer Washington Street, delayed the site’s redevelopment when only he was involved in the project.
The two-story, vacant Medical Arts building, 155 Clinton St., would be entirely renovated. Only its steel skeleton would be used in the project.
A 4,400-square-foot addition of common space for a two-story atrium, rest rooms and a small conference room would be constructed at the back of the building.
An adjacent, single-story building, at 171 Clinton St., would be demolished and removed.
Mr. Lundy said Tuesday he was surprised that no one brought up a large pile of dirt that remains on the Clinton Street property.
That dirt would be used to fill in the basement of the building that’s slated for demolition, he said.
Design Build Innovations (DBi) will be the general construction company. DBi is the new total solutions construction company formed last year with the acquisition of Lundy Construction by the Lawman Construction Group.
Both of those companies are currently working on the adjacent Watertown Savings Bank expansion. When the bank project is completed, the construction crew would move over to the redevelopment site and start that project.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.