OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced a program to incentivize Oswego residents to shop locally and support small business owners in Oswego this holiday season. The “Buy One Get One” program partner city government with local businesses to offer store deals and dining discounts. The city has created gift certificates to be used at local businesses throughout Oswego. Residents will be able to purchase a gift certificate for $25 and the city of Oswego, using funding provided by the Oswego City Revitalization Corporation (OCRC), will match the funding, providing the purchaser a second $25 gift card for free, to be used at participating local retailers and restaurants.
Gift certificates will be available for purchase from the city of Oswego on Thursday and Friday Dec. 10 and 11, between the hours of 8 a.m.-6 p.m., at the City of Oswego Economic Development Office, located at 44 E. Bridge St. and Saturday, Dec. 12 at the bank building on the corner of West First and West Bridge streets from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The city is using $10,000 in OCRC funding to make 400 gift certificates available, on a first-come, first-serve basis, limited one per customer. Certificates will expire on Dec. 31.
“Our new “Buy One Get One” program is a very unique and creative way to further support our small business community during the COVID crisis by directly incentivizing and encouraging residents to stay in Oswego and shop local this holiday season,” said Mayor Barlow. “This program places extra holiday shopping money in their pocket and directs the spending to take place here in our community. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve tried to develop creative ways to help support businesses here in Oswego, and the “Buy One Get One” program, mutually benefiting producers and consumers, is one more tool we can use to keep our local economy moving,” Barlow said.
Nathan Emmons, Director of Economic Development said, “We are excited to offer this program at the height of the holiday season. We continuously look for innovative ways to support small businesses during the pandemic and will continue to do so on the pandemic has passed.”
Any locally owned small business located within the city of Oswego wishing to get more details on how the program works and wants to participate by accepting gift certificates, go to the following link https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1qM0-F5QG-VDDm6ptTl-v3MqFAyhyJ0sl4F6fLcfFe_Y/edit?usp=sharing or contact Nate Emmons via email at nemmons@oswegony.org, This program is free for small businesses to participate in and requires no monetary investment.
