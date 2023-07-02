WATERTOWN — The city has come up with a plan to reinstate two parking spaces near the downtown Key Bank building two weeks after its owners complained about losing them to a road construction project.
As part of its $3.9 million streetscape project, two 10-foot by 10-foot concrete planters are being installed in front of the Washington Street bank, resulting in the loss of three spaces.
But developers Jake Johnson and Robert D. Ferris attended a June 19 council meeting expressing concerns about losing the parking spots.
The City Council promised them that night to try to rectify the issue,
The two planters are part of the city’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety around the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument at Washington and Stone streets.
Working with Barton & Loguidice, the lead engineering firm on the project, the Planning Department has come up with two alternatives, either spend $15,100 to remove the two planters or create two parallel spots just around the corner.
The two spots would be on the north side of Stone Street, about 35 feet from the bank entrance, city planner Geoffrey T. Urda said. Another nearby parking spot would be converted into a handicapped spot.
The Planning Department has estimated that it would cost $15,100 in labor and other construction costs to remove the planters.
Besides those costs to tear up the two planters, the city would be out another $23,500 in “sunk cost” for what the city will be billed for the work to install the two planters, Mr. Urda said.
The city won’t be reimbursed for that work in state and federal funding, Mr. Urda said.
“The city cannot be reimbursed twice for exactly the same work,” he said.
That means the city will have to bear the cost of that work in the end, he said.
However, city staff estimates a cost of approximately $1,000 to add the striping for the newly created parking spaces.
Pedestrian safety is a focus of that portion of the project, near where a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a tractor-trailer and died in 2019.
Part of the project also involves installing bollards in front of the monument to protect it from getting hit by vehicles, an occurrence that happened several times over the years.
