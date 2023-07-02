Developers say bad idea

Construction workers lay cement in forms in mid-June in front of Key Bank downtown as part of a plan to place planters in an area that was formerly parking. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city has come up with a plan to reinstate two parking spaces near the downtown Key Bank building two weeks after its owners complained about losing them to a road construction project.

As part of its $3.9 million streetscape project, two 10-foot by 10-foot concrete planters are being installed in front of the Washington Street bank, resulting in the loss of three spaces.

