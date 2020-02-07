WATERTOWN — City officials are hosting a meeting with the Jefferson Leadership Institute class of 2019-20 from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Students of the JLI class can ask questions about the city and public service during the meeting with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and the City Council.
The mayor, city manager and council members will discuss their roles, their paths to public service and why it is important for young people to be engaged in their communities.
As part of their JLI program, they hope to raise awareness of the importance of civic participation and the difference an individual can make.
The Jefferson Leadership Institute, a program of the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce, is a leadership development program that immerses participants in community issues through 12 full-day sessions that run from September through June.
The curriculum enables participants to develop their leadership capabilities, build strong relationships and encourages involvement in generating positive change in the community.
Friday’s session will be held in the third-floor council chambers in City Hall, 245 Washington St.
