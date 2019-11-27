WATERTOWN - Developer Michael E. Lundy could get the go-ahead on Tuesday for his proposed redevelopment of the old Medical Arts Building property on Clinton Street.
He’ll go before the city’s Planning Board to seek site plan approval for his vision for the nearly 3-acre site at Clinton and Sherman streets that would include a redo of the existing 24,000-square-foot former medical arts building and constructing a 4,480-square-foot addition. The plan also calls for a 142-spot parking lot.
In October, Mr. Lundy made an informal presentation of his proposal to the Planning Board and they liked what they saw and heard.
He plans to demolish the one-story building that faces Clinton Street and renovate only the two-story building for medical, commercial and office space. Future plans call for “a national or local eatery” that would be built at the back.
He plans to start construction next spring and be completed by the end of 2020.
In a memo from city staff, the city is requesting that Mr. Lundy includes planting of more trees, clarification on how fire department vehicles can maneuver on the site in case of an emergency and additional information about pedestrian access on the site.
The project is being designed by GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown.
In 2017, Mr. Lundy purchased the property, with plans to renovate the two structures into a $14 million professional office building.
He’s proposing a scaled back $5 million project after finding out earlier this year that the Watertown YMCA could not proceed with a $16 million aquatics, racquet sport and wellness center project at the site.
If You Go
The Planning Board meets at 3 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers in City Hall, 260 Washington St.
