No-cash policy reexamined at golf course

Jake Navarra drives a golf ball at Thompson Park Golf Course on Friday afternoon. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city will be looking at whether a policy should be changed that the newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course should accept cash from its patrons.

City Council members on Monday night instructed parks and recreation superintendent Scott Weller to come up with a plan to change the policy that the golf course only accepts credit and debit card payments.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.