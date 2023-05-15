WATERTOWN — The city will be looking at whether a policy should be changed that the newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course should accept cash from its patrons.
City Council members on Monday night instructed parks and recreation superintendent Scott Weller to come up with a plan to change the policy that the golf course only accepts credit and debit card payments.
The subject came up on Monday night after the golf course received a few complaints that golfers haven’t been able to pay in cash to play at the now city-owned golf course at Thompson Park.
It was decided it was best to take credit and debit card payments for security issues of golf course staff handling cash.
Interim City Attorney H. Todd Bullard advised the city to change the policy, adding that the city should not be put in the position of turning away golfers and their money.
“Not everyone has a credit card,” he said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith suggested that the city should look at finding some kind of a machine that could take cash in exchange for tokens.
The golf course reopened on May 1 with the city operating the historic 18-hole course after purchasing the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy.
Golfers have expressed that the staff is making them feel more welcome at the course than the group there last year, golf course manager Jordan Northrop said last week.
The golf course’s first tournament is scheduled for this weekend. As of Friday, the golf course will host 10 tournaments this season.
The operators of Spokes on the Green will handle offering food and beverages at the golf course this season, although they are still waiting for a state liquor license. The business will initially begin operations in a special events tent until the clubhouse can be used.
A grand opening for the course will be scheduled when Spokes on the Green opens.
Mr. Northrop also has been pleased with the success in attracting season passes, with about 100 already purchased.
Despite the way things are going, the purchase of the golf course remains a political hot potato, with opponents angry that the city paid the $3.4 million for the facility.
They also think that the golf course will not be profitable.
