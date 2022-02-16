WATERTOWN — Neighbors on Tuesday night voiced concerns about increased traffic, noise, lighting and environmental issues if a new Stewart’s Shops on Washington Street replaces a smaller one a half mile down the street.
About 20 residents, all five City Council members, two Jefferson County legislators and representatives from the city and county planning boards met for more than an hour with Stewart’s officials to learn more about the project.
The Ballston Spa company arranged for Tuesday night’s meeting to alleviate concerns while it seeks a special-use permit so that the project can proceed.
One resident, Lori A. Sears, frequently takes walks near her Washington Street home.
“Without the Stewart’s Shops, fighting to cross Washington Street is already crazy,” she said after the meeting.
But company representatives said relocating the larger store down the street would create an incremental increase in traffic, 30 additional vehicles at the peak hour in the morning and 37 more at the peak time in the afternoon.
Stewart’s plans to replace a 2,500-square-foot store at 1226 Washington St. with a 3,975-square-foot store about a half mile north of the existing store.
The new store would be built at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. and 108 Flower Ave. East.
The existing store is badly in need of an upgrade and has traffic issues with vehicles entering and exiting the cramped site, said Chuck Marshall, the company’s real estate representative.
In 2012, the Washington Street properties were rezoned from Limited Business to Neighborhood Business before the three apartment buildings there were demolished. The house at 108 Flower Ave. East also would be demolished for the project.
Paddock Street resident E. Hartley Bonisteel Schweitzer looks forward to walking to the new store with her young family to get ice cream.
“What we would have is an improved vacant lot,” she added.
Ken Ruki, who lives on Flower Avenue West, also said the store would make the neighborhood better, adding that its traffic flow would be an improvement from the cramped site of the existing store.
But Maryellen Blevins, who lives next door to the site and whose husband operates a therapeutic massage business, is worried about vapors from the fuel pumps and underground tanks.
“My kids are outside playing all the time,” she said.
Bishop Street resident Lance Evans wondered about the impact on traffic to nearby streets.
He predicted that patrons will not exit onto Washington Street, but take a series of right turns, first onto Flower Avenue East and then other adjacent streets to get back on the busy city street.
On Oct. 5, the city Planning Board voted 5-1 to approve the zoning change, which is needed because the house on Flower Avenue East is zoned Residential B.
After hearing about resident concerns, the company requested that the city hold off on a zoning change decision.
The company then completed a traffic study and provided neighbors with information about how the new store would not negatively impact property values.
The City Council still needs to sign off on the zoning change before Stewart’s Shops can proceed with the project.
It is unclear when council members will take up the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.