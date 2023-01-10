WATERTOWN — The city has sold a former auto repair shop on Factory Street that it had acquired through back taxes.
The city sold the building at 413 Factory St. for $10,000 through a property auction to EdJe Enterprises, which is owned by Burchard Street resident Edward H. Jewett Jr.
Mr. Jewett could not be reached for comment. City Comptroller James E. Mills said he does not know what the new owner plans to do with the property.
For years, the property was a neighborhood eyesore, with junk and old equipment littering the property when it was owned by local landlord Ricky Frazier, who operated a towing service out of it.
The city took possession for back taxes in June 2018 and it went through a two-year tax sale process. Mr. Frazier owed $14,266 to the city. He purchased the former Claude’s Transmission in 2011.
In November, the city decided to put the property up for auction and held it Dec. 13. A week later, council members approved the sale to Mr. Jewett.
