City gets 1 offer for vendor at golf club

The Thompson Park Golf Course clubhouse. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Former owner Michael E. Lundy will not be paying for some electrical issues found in the golf clubhouse several weeks after the city purchased the former Watertown Golf Club from him for $3.4 million in December.

That revelation came up during Monday night’s City Council meeting when Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce asked about progress on the electrical problems in the basement of the clubhouse at the Thompson Park Golf Course.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.