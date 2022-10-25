City board allows Quilt Shop to put up permanent sign

The Quilt Shop at 1625 State St. has received the city of Watertown’s approval to place a permanent business sign on its property. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The owner of a quilt shop will be allowed put up a freestanding sign in front of her business on State Street that she opened in February.

A quirk in the city’s zoning law prevented Rhonda Spencer from putting up the sign in front of the Quilt Shop on her property.

