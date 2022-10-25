WATERTOWN — The owner of a quilt shop will be allowed put up a freestanding sign in front of her business on State Street that she opened in February.
A quirk in the city’s zoning law prevented Rhonda Spencer from putting up the sign in front of the Quilt Shop on her property.
But the Watertown Zoning Board of Appeals last week granted a use variance and an area variance for her sign. The zoning board agreed that she suffered a financial hardship after she was denied her request to put up the sign in front of her business at 1625 State St.
She had not been allowed to put up a sign on her property because there’s already a sign for the Allstate Insurance office, located in the back of her shop.
The city’s zoning ordinance doesn’t allow for two freestanding signs on the same parcel.
What was so unusual is that the Allstate office is located on a separate parcel from her shop and she can’t put a sign up on her own property.
Last month, she went before the zoning board to get a use variance for her sign, but the board could not take action. She had to wait a month so that the Jefferson County Planning Board can consider the sign.
The merchant told the zoning board that her customers cannot find her shop that sells quilts, fabric and supplies, citing the lack of a sign.
Her property previously had two signs on it, one for Allstate at 1623 State St. and another for the Total Eclipse Salon. When the salon closed, the property lost its legal rights for a nonconforming, or “grandfathered in” sign and it had to be taken down.
That’s why the quilt shop owner needs a use variance. The owners also submitted an area variance to allow for a larger sign than is allowed.
The city could not make Allstate take down its sign even though it’s not on its property. Allstate has had the sign since 1987 when it was a condition of its purchase offer for the property.
Mrs. Spencer’s husband, Robert, who co-owns the business, declined to comment about the zoning board’s approval for the sign.
