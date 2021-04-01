POTSDAM — Several Clarkson University student teams were awarded prize money on Friday at the ninth annual North Country Regional Business Plan Competition, hosted by Clarkson and coordinated by Clarkson Ignite.
The North Country Regional Business Plan Competition is one of the largest collegiate business plan competitions in the world. It is the only statewide collegiate business plan competition that is regionally coordinated and collaborative. Each team has 10 minutes to present and five minutes to answer questions from the judges. Since 2010, over 2,500 student teams have had an opportunity to pitch their ideas at the competitions.
This year’s virtual event included 32 teams registered from Clarkson University, SUNY College at Plattsburgh, Utica College, Paul Smith’s College, and St. Lawrence University. This competition is one of 10 regional competitions held throughout New York State for student teams to qualify for the state competition, which will be held virtually on May 7.
The following teams placed in the competition within ‘tracks’ specified by the New York State competition rules, receiving monetary awards of $500 for third place, $1,000 for second place, and $2,000 for first place. All first and second place teams are eligible to compete in the NYS competition in May.
Track: Software & Services
1st place — GrowMi, Clarkson University
2nd place — SOCIA, St. Lawrence University
3rd place — Neighbors Note, SUNY College at Plattsburgh
Track: AgTech & Food
1st place — Garden Guardian, Clarkson University
2nd place — Mels Delights, SUNY College at Plattsburgh
3rd place — Bookish Brew, Paul Smith’s College
Track: Consumer & Business Products
1st place — Memoberry, SUNY College at Plattsburgh
2nd place — SenseTech Solutions, SUNY College at Plattsburgh
3rd place — Aluminum Adirondack, Clarkson University
Track: Infrastructure, 1st Responder, & Defense
1st place — ANA Smart Safety, Clarkson University
2nd place — Palmer Technologies, Clarkson University
3rd place — Eagle Eye Drones, Clarkson University
Track: Education & Well-Being
1st place — Frasier’s, Paul Smith’s College
2nd place — Curious and Driven, SUNY College at Plattsburgh
3rd place — Triple D, Clarkson University
Judges for the event were: Dennis Danella — Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP; Eric Foster — High Peak Concepts, LLC; Joseph Visalli — Eastern NY Angels; Mark Cornett — Precise Biometrics Inc.; Mark Sperry — Sperry Energy/LC Drives; Melinda Little — Point Positive Inc.; Lenore VanderZee — SUNY Canton; Brooke Rouse — St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and Josh Parker — Parker Maple
Event sponsors were: NuMed Inc., Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP, Sperry Energy, Arconic, Point Positive Inc., The Shipley Center for Innovation.
