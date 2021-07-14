POTSDAM — Clarkson University officially welcomed Ichor Therapeutics, Inc. to its campus on Tuesday with a lavish open house in Peyton Hall, complete with an open bar, charcuterie, and a tour of the science facilities.
Ichor, pronounced “eye-core,” is a vertically integrated research organization that broadly focuses on the study of aging and aging pathways. Chief Executive Officer Kelsey Moody said in a speech at the open house that Ichor develops new drugs, supporting a wide range of pharmaceutical clients in addition to internal programs.
For instance, Ichor is currently developing an enzyme therapy called Lysoclear which seeks to treat macular degeneration, the leading cause of impaired eyesight in the aging.
This May, Moody migrated part of the company’s protein science division from the Syracuse area to Peyton Hall at Clarkson. Here, he believes Ichor’s structural biology, biophysics and pharmacology expertise will synergize well with Clarkson’s competencies in chemistry, engineering and health sciences.
“In terms of knowledge base, Clarkson was a good fit,” he said. “Clarkson’s ethos of nimble, aggressive and intelligent students and faculty offers excellent resources and opportunities to recruit locally.”
According to a university press release, at Clarkson, Ichor will help train “high school, undergraduate, and graduate students and university faculty in advanced techniques in biophysics, structural biology, biochemistry, and translational medicine.”
Ichor also plans to offer internship opportunities to undergraduate and graduate students.
Currently, Ichor has its own graduate students, who operate through a joint program with SUNY ESF and Syracuse University, and Ichor hopes to build a similar relationship with Clarkson students, according to Dr. Moody.
Dr. Moody said Ichor’s goal is to build a bio-tech and pharmacology ecosystem in Potsdam. “This open house event helped to raise awareness for that,” he said.
Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins said in a speech at the open house that “This is a watershed moment for Clarkson and the village of Potsdam.”
“We’ve attracted our first company that could have gone to Silicon Valley,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.