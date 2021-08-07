CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Show and Auction this weekend shows just how many hidden gems there are in the village, like how an undefeated world champion boat has been in Clayton for the last 15 years, owned by a man with ties to the Beatles.
Barry Cohen is sitting in the cockpit of the Ghost Rider, which he has owned for 56 years. He’s set up in the backyard of the Boat Museum along the shore of French Bay in Clayton on Saturday. The Ghost Rider was built in 1964 and 1965 and would win every race in 1966, claiming the triple crown equivalent in ocean racing. Mr. Cohen still flies a P-51 Mustang plane, but the Ghost Rider is at the top of his list of all his treasures.
“It’s my artwork,” he said, “but it won’t fit on the wall of my library.”
That’s somewhat the theme of the boat show this weekend. Everyone involved seemed to have a heightened sense of devotion to whatever they were vending or driving up to the dock.
Mr. Cohen said the Ghost Rider is worth multiple millions of dollars. The last time he brought it to the boat show was 15 years ago, and he has kept it in storage in Clayton since then.
“In 56 years this boat has probably been in the water for eight weeks total,” he said. “It’s not a boat you just leave at the dock.”
Mr. Cohen became a designer and manufacturer of packaging in his early career. He was a salesman for a factory that sold sleeves for record albums, and one day he met a group that needed a large order transported across the country in just two days. They met on Friday and the delivery needed to arrive on Monday.
“I told them that if they promised to put on a good show,” he said, “then I would deliver the goods, no matter what it took.”
They did, and Mr. Cohen, who was a military pilot before them, rented a plane and flew the order of album sleeves to the group in a turnaround that broke records.
“It turned out the name of the group was the Beatles,” he said. “I would go on to do all of the Beatles design and packaging forever.”
And he’s heard some new-wave criticism that has come forth recently of the Beatles.
“It had nothing to do with the music,” he said. “It had to do with the sound and an idea, and those are the most powerful items.”
There was also a section of vendors at the show, which included Jim Torbert and his wife, Kathleen. They brought a school bus that they gutted and turned into an RV home roughly 14 years ago, making them some frontrunners of the trend that has taken off recently. Mr. Torbert sells every style of rope there is basically, and they were going to 18 events a year before COVID-19 came around. All those hotel rates were too expensive in each town they stopped in, which resulted in the school bus. It has air conditioning, a queen size bed, closet, counter-top, TV, refrigerator and microwave. He said he was able to build it in six weeks.
And then there’s Phil and Peter Shay, of Canastota, who are vendors selling brass and beryllium boat tools and trinkets. They had a table set up with several items, including gasoline primers, cleats and wrenches. Mr. Shay got into beryllium tools after he accidently found one while working as an antique car-part salesman. The element is non-spark, non-magnetic and non ferrous, and it’s used in explosive environments like gasoline pipelines or submarines. His buffer called it marvelous, he said, and he was hooked.
“I have a fetish for beryllium,” he said.
Now he’s been doing it for 50 years and has been to the Clayton boat show somewhere between 12 and 15 times. They highlighted the environment at the show, where a bunch of people get together with their passion and attract thousands of interested others.
“You got to be a little goofy to do this,” said Mr. Shay’s wife, Linda.
