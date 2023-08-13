The 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Cerow Arena, 615 East Line Road in Clayton.
Clayton hosts 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- PHOTOS: Pirate ‘invasion’ in Alexandria Bay
- Henderson events benefit Hospice of Jefferson County
- Clayton hosts 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival
- Pro fishing: Anderson takes Toyota Series title in Massena on adopted home waters
- Semipro football: Upstate Predators end Red and Black’s season with shutout win in playoffs
- Mosquito Mission: A look at Duflo insect spraying from the ground up
- SUNY Potsdam making big cuts to personnel, programs as deficit hits $9 million
- Cornell student shares concerns about potential PCB-contaminated air in Massena
Most Popular
-
SUNY Potsdam making big cuts to personnel, programs as deficit hits $9 million
-
K9 handler fatally shot fugitive in Russell woods; dog is OK, state police say
-
Mosquito Mission: A look at Duflo insect spraying from the ground up
-
Cornell student shares concerns about potential PCB-contaminated air in Massena
-
Clayton hosts 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival
Classifieds
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- House for sale, Watertown - 3 bedroom, 1 & 1/2
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- I buy broken or unwanted gold and silver jewelry, Class
- PUREBRED AUSTRALIAN Shepherd pups - $600. W/shots. Dedicated companions, gentle
- PUPPIES FOR sale - $500 or make offer. Jack Russell
- Family Raised, Premium Bred! Hypo Allergenic, Low to no shed
- Moving Sale: big/sm. items, Exc. cond/ new; barbell rack, Must
- Beautiful Himalayan Kittens 2 months and up, seal point, lilac
- Goldendoodle F1/F1b Puppies; Forever Home Ready mid-August; Family Raised and
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.