CLAYTON — Business was booming for vendors of The Great New York State Food & Wine Festival this weekend as hundreds packed the Cerow Recreation Park Arena.
“This is our top event. We have held it for more than 20 years and we are so excited to welcome our vendors and visitors,” said Tricia Bannister, executive director of the 1000 Islands-Clayton Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great way to kick off the summer season not just for the Chamber but also for our local businesses and organizations.”
More than 70 vendors filled the arena and a free shuttle service was offered from the event to Frink Park and the Antique Boat Museum on Saturday for people to enjoy all that Clayton has to offer.
“The Thousand Islands region is an experience and we want people to take it all in,” Ms. Bannister said.
From cheese to wine, apple butter to popcorn, and other pleasantries in between, there was something for every taste at the annual event.
“This is a great opportunity for us to sell products to the local community and introduce our products to those visiting from other areas,” said Jody Garrett, owner of Saint Lawrence Spirits. “We are showcasing our number one seller, Empire Cream. We source the cream from Batavia, New York, and we blend it in our distillery with our bourbon in Clayton.”
The popcorn was popping in Alexandria Bay as owners of Nav’s Popcorn 1000 Islands made a few trips between the arena and their storefront to restock the product.
“Today we have our garlic-parmesan and also our dark island flavors (caramel corn with dark chocolate and sea salt),” said Missy Whipple, owner of Nav’s Popcorn 1000 Islands. “We are having a really good time here. We are open year-round but really excited to see all the visitors to our store this summer to experience all the flavors we offer.”
Incorporating flavors and products from all across the state was the Taste of New York display.
“Much like with our shop, we want people here to see the wide variety of products New York has to offer,” said Michael Myers, Taste of New York market manager.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.