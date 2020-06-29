CLAYTON — As the north country tourism industry begins to regroup amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Clayton Island Tours has announced that it is currently operating its Rock Island Lighthouse on a Glass Bottom Boat Tour.
The daily tour schedule for July will be a morning ride beginning at 10:15 a.m. and an afternoon ride beginning at 1 p.m.
Rock Island will open the Keeper’s Cottage museum and gift shop on July 2. Guests must wear a face mask. The Lighthouse Tower will remain closed indefinitely.
For more information or to book a tour, call (315) 686-4820 or vitsit www.claytonislandtours.com.
