CLAYTON — If a banquet were to be held to honor the “Citizens of the Year” in this small river town, it would likely have to be held at the community’s spacious recreation arena.
From bank and hotel staff, to grocery store workers and first responders, everyone helped out in their own way last year as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the state and nation.
To say “thank you,” the 1000 Islands-Clayton Chamber of Commerce awarded the staffs of 43 businesses in the town with its “Citizen of the Year” award for 2020.
Tricia L. Bannister, executive director of the chamber, said there’s no way to tell how many people were considered essential workers in Clayton, but their contributions were integral in keeping the town running.
Restaurant and post office workers, as well as the town and village governments, are just some of the employees included in the list of businesses deemed essential at the start of the pandemic.
Typically, the chamber would select just one person who showed extraordinary commitment to the community for the award. Christopher D. Bogenshutz, president of the chamber’s Board of Directors, said this year called for something different.
He said essential workers — people whose jobs are considered integral to the basic functions of society — proved they were willing to go above and beyond to serve their communities at the height of the pandemic.
“When we didn’t know as much about this pandemic, essential workers were working long hours, putting themselves at risk when many people were at home on pause,” he said.
Pam Buker, general manager at the Clayton Shurfine Supermarket, said she believes her staff definitely deserves the honor. There were about 80 staff members actively working in the building during the summer months — serving residents and the limited number of visitors who came to the normally busy vacation town last year.
For herself, though, she believes she was just doing her job.
“It didn’t really matter to me whether there was a pandemic or if it was just an everyday kind of day, our community needed us and I’m here to serve them,” she said. “My staff, they deserve it. They came in every day, did what they had to do and got people what they needed to make it through this.”
Down the road at the Community Bank branch on State Street, about six staff members have been working in-branch since March.
Assistant Manager Yvette Reome said the award is a welcome recognition of the risks they continue to take.
“It has been a challenge, definitely,” she said of working during the pandemic. “We are on the front lines daily, we’re expected to be out and about daily, and there’s always the risk someone gets sick.”
Mrs. Reome said every one of her staff members has concerns about potentially bringing the coronavirus back home with them. She herself has a son at home with a health condition that puts him at higher risk of serious symptoms if he were to catch COVID-19.
“We are definitely taking a chance,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong, we’re thankful to have work, but there are still worries.”
This year’s Citizen of the Year awards almost didn’t happen.
Typically, nominations are made in the early fall, and the recipient is announced by September. A banquet, where the recipient officially receives their award, is usually scheduled for October. The nomination process was canceled last year, as was the banquet, due to the pandemic.
Mr. Bogenshutz said the chamber still felt it was important to continue the tradition, and they opted to award all of the people who kept Clayton running during the pandemic.
The awards were announced via Facebook in early October, and the official certificates were delivered beginning last week.
Mrs. Bannister said many of the people she delivered the certificates to were surprised to be getting any sort of physical memento, and all were very thankful.
“Everyone was very happy to receive some recognition for their hard work,” she said.
The staffs receiving Clayton’s Citizen of the Year award include:
1000 Island Harbor Hotel; 1000 Islands River Rat Cheese; Bechaz Riverdale Cheese; Bertrand’s Motel; Carthage Federal Savings & Loan; Clayton Distillery; Clayton Fire Department; Clayton Post Office; Clayton Shurfine Supermarket; Community Bank; Coyote Moon Vineyards; DiPrinzio’s; Fabric & Sew Much More; Forkey Auto & Trailer; French Creek Marina; Gillee’s NAPA Clayton & Chaumont; K’s Motel; Key Bank; Kinney Drugs; Koffee Kove; Northern Computers & NNY Online; O’Briens; Pepe’s Parts Express; Phinney’s Automotive Center; Phin’s Redemption Center; PieZano’s Pizza; Reinman’s ACE Hardware; River Custom Canvas; River Hospital; Samaritan Medical Center; Saint Lawrence Spirits; Seabound Yachts; St. Mary’s Church; Subway; The Castle; The Victorian; Thousand Islands Bait Store; Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service; town of Clayton; village of Clayton; Watertown Savings Bank; White’s Lumber; and Wood Boat Brewery.
