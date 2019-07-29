WATERTOWN — Clothing boutique Cindy’s will close on July 30 after a year of business.
A store worker, who declined to provide her full name, said owner Cindy Hoffman shuttered the store due to her struggle competing with online shopping and the mall’s rent. Ms. Hoffman also closed her store in the ShoppingTown Mall, Dewitt.
Sale prices for clothing have been raised from 50 percent to 75 percent off on the final day of operation July 29.
Cindy’s opened in the former Journeys shoe store next to Harris Jeweler in June 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.