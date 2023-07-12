An artist rendering of Spokes on the Green at Watertown's Thompson Park Golf Course. The clubhouse opened for business Wednesday.

WATERTOWN — After weeks of waiting, Spokes on the Green owner Jamie Danielson got the go ahead Tuesday to open the clubhouse at the Thompson Park Golf Course.

Spokes started with a soft opening for the clubhouse on Wednesday after waiting for the city to complete some major electrical repairs to the historic building.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.