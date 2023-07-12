WATERTOWN — After weeks of waiting, Spokes on the Green owner Jamie Danielson got the go ahead Tuesday to open the clubhouse at the Thompson Park Golf Course.
Spokes started with a soft opening for the clubhouse on Wednesday after waiting for the city to complete some major electrical repairs to the historic building.
“Hurry up and wait, just like the Army,” Ms. Danielson said.
Spokes will start with a full bar and a limited menu of salads, paninis and flat breads before soon offering a full menu.
The hours will initially be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and then by the end of next week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a grab-and-go breakfast.
The golf course opened in April. Spokes has been using the events tent for tournaments.
A grand opening — with two Monster Trucks and their drivers on hand — has been scheduled for July 21.
Spokes on the Green has a staff of 10, but is continuing to hire more employees.
The electrical work was completed Friday on the clubhouse; the city then inspected the repairs and the state Health Department gave Spokes final approval to open.
The electric system in the basement had to be replaced. C&S Companies, Syracuse, put together the engineering for the project for $8,400, while Blackstone Electric Inc., Dexter, completed the work at a cost of $54,126.15.
If it hasn’t been a busy enough of week for Ms. Danielson, Spokes also is opening a new restaurant on Friday in Clayton in renovated space in French Bay Marina and Islander Marina and Lodge.
That, too, will be a soft opening. Spokes on the River has been waiting for a pizza oven to be delivered.
“It’s been a harried week,” Ms. Danielson said.
The hours at that location will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
For several years, Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas has been a popular night spot on Public Square in Watertown.
Spokes was the lone bidder that submitted a proposal to operate the clubhouse restaurant at Thompson Park.
Spokes will pay $1 to run the clubhouse this season.
