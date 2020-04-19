WATERTOWN — Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York has joined a nationwide partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Staples US Retail to collect personal protective equipment for Samaritan Medical Center.
The collaboration will support all 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the United States and Canada, and invites community members to drop off PPE donations at their local Staples retailer. In Watertown, the Staples store at 1283 Arsenal St. will be collecting donations for Samaritan.
Donations of new, unused, unopened PPE such as N95 respirator face masks, disposable face masks, face shields, protective eyewear, and isolation or surgical gowns will be collected. This protective gear is essential to ensure the safety of hospital workers who care for the most vulnerable patients at children’s hospitals.
“Our patients need us now more than ever,” said Kristin LaClair, Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York director, in a statement. “With the support of our local Staples store serving as a collection point for PPE and donations, our healthcare workers can continue to make miracles happen for families here at Samaritan and throughout the north country.”
Donations can be dropped off only at participating, open Staples stores. They are also accepted online at cmnh.co/staples to help member hospitals fund their greatest needs.
Customers should follow appropriate social distancing and other public health guidelines when dropping of PPE donations. Visit https://cdc.gov/coronavirus for more information.
