Just like everything else in 2020, the holidays are going to be weird and different this year — and a lot of us will be avoiding trips to the store and instead looking online for the perfect gift for friends and family.
The $100 to $250 range could be a sweet spot to find a thoughtful present for your loved ones that sparks joy without wreaking havoc on your gift budget this holiday season. Whether it’s a cool new device or gadget, or a sweet accessory, there’s some good stuff here — even for that difficult-to-shop-for-person in your life (everyone’s got one, and that person is the bane of their Christmas gift list). Here are just three of our top picks for a great gift for someone that’s worth a little extra.
And be sure to check out CNET’s Holiday Gift Guide for more suggestions for all ages, interests and budgets.
Apple AirPods Pro
CNET TAKE: Since dropping in price during Amazon Prime Day last month, the Apple AirPods Pro (wdt.me/airpodsreview) are easier to recommend as a killer pair of wireless in-ear headphones. With a winning design and fit, solid sound quality and bass performance and very effective noise canceling, they’re excellent for making calls and listening to music — even during a workout. They also now offer an amazing spatial audio feature when used with compatible Apple devices — something you won’t find on other true wireless headphones.
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen.)
CNET TAKE: While Nest’s $249 third-generation Learning Thermostat (wdt.me/nestreview) doesn’t deviate wildly from previous iterations, this model has a larger screen and a slimmer profile, as well as a couple of new features. Specifically, it has a new sensor that’s better at picking up your presence from a distance to display the time, indoor temperature or current weather forecast. It supports voice integrations with Google Assistant and Alexa, too. It also works with Nest’s temperature sensor, which was introduced roughly three years after this thermostat first hit stores.
Lumos Matrix smart bike helmet
CNET TAKE: If you’re looking to maximize your visibility while riding a bike, scooter or another personal transportation device, the Lumos Matrix (wdt.me/helmetsafety) certainly does a good job making sure you’re noticed. This smart helmet not only has a light on the front but an LED matrix on the back that’s fully customizable via a companion app. You can have everything from standard flashing red triangles to eye-catching patterns to short messages scroll across the back of your head in ticker-tape fashion. There’s even a PacMan animation, as well as a variety of color options.
Additionally, the helmet includes a small remote that allows you to let you activate a turn signal (on the back display), letting those behind you know what your next move is. Available in black or white, the Matrix is a little heavier than your typical bike helmet. It fits head sizes from 22 to 24 inches and has an impact-resistant EPS foam liner and ABS shell that offers decent protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.