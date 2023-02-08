WATERTOWN — Part of the Best Western hotel on Washington Street has been closed for a series of code violations.
Dana Aikins, the city’s code enforcement supervisor, said the back wing of the hotel at 316 Washington St. was condemned for occupancy and cannot be used until the violations are corrected.
A furnace needs to be repaired, causing the Savory Downtown restaurant, the hotel’s ballroom, banquet room, pool and other meeting rooms to be closed, he said. The hotel remains open.
Signs have been posted on the entrances to that part of the building notifying the public of the issues. On Wednesday night, the entire back wing of the building was dark.
Other violations include issues with a heating line, electrical problems in a room where there are some electrical panels and the Ansul hood system in the restaurant’s kitchen, Mr. Aikins said.
“A portion of this structure has been determined to be unfit for occupancy due to the lack of amenities,” according to a sign posted by the city’s codes department.
On Feb. 5, the city fire department was called to the hotel because of a broken water pipe in a mechanical room at the bar and contacted codes the next day, according to the city codes sign. Upon further inspection, four air-forced furnaces “were inoperable,” the sign said.
At first, Christina, a woman who answered the phone and identified herself as the hotel’s general manager, said the “breakfast area” was under “renovations.” She declined to provide her last name. When asked about the situation, she acknowledged that she was “working with codes” before declining further comment.
“I’m not going to talk to you about what’s going on in my building,” she said, referring questions to the hotel’s owner, Visions Hotels, Corning.
A woman who answered the phone at Visions Hotels said she knew nothing about the issues at the Best Western Watertown and was going to have someone call a reporter. A contact at Vision Hotels did not return the phone call.
On Nov. 1, city firefighters responded to a small fire at the Savory. Smoke was found in a back room, where a piece of plywood behind a couple of electrical panel boxes was burning and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
There was minimal damage reported to the building and no injuries were reported. The hotel was evacuated that night.
