Watertown Best Western

The Best Western hotel on Washington Street in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Part of the Best Western hotel on Washington Street has been closed for a series of code violations.

Dana Aikins, the city’s code enforcement supervisor, said the back wing of the hotel at 316 Washington St. was condemned for occupancy and cannot be used until the violations are corrected.

