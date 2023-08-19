College endowment investment gains are being eroded by inflation

U.S. college endowments are rebounding from their worst returns since the Great Recession, but increased costs to pay for buildings, salaries and financial aid are cutting into those gains.

Endowments earned a median 8.7% before fees in the 12 months through June, according to data published recently by Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service, which doesn’t name individual schools. Last year, they posted a 10.2% loss, the biggest decline since 2009.

