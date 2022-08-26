WATERTOWN — Property owners have less than a week remaining to comment on the city’s proposed zoning rewrite.
With a deadline of Wednesday, only a handful of people have submitted comments to the city’s website about the zoning rewrite, said Michael A. Lumbis, city planning and community development director.
One High Street property owner wanted to know the impact of a zoning change from “industrial” to “urban mixed” on his property. An urban mixed use is an area that transitions into the downtown business district.
With a decrease from 12 zoning districts to eight, many other properties across the city will also be the subject of zoning changes covered in the 125-page document, Mr. Lumbis said.
While he doesn’t know how many properties are getting rezoned, they all will be classified as “legal nonconforming use,” or will be “grandfathered” in to continue to exist as they do now, Mr. Lumbis said.
All the zoning changes are in line with the city’s comprehensive plan, adopted in 2019, Mr. Lumbis said.
The city is not directly notifying property owners that their properties will be rezoned. There are far too many that will be changed, he said.
“That would be a monumental task,” he said.
Property owners are advised to go on the city’s website to find out if their property has been rezoned.
It’s the first time that the city’s zoning laws have been overhauled since they were written in 1959.
On the evening of Aug. 8, City Council members got their first look at the zoning changes during a 40-minute discussion. Two open houses were held for the public the next day.
The city posted the draft ordinance — with all of the zoning changes — on its website on Aug. 10.
The city is adding a third open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the lobby of Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St. That night, council members will have a more extensive discussion about the changes.
So far, the new zoning ordinance hasn’t been a major topic of conversation.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said no one has contacted him about the proposed zoning ordinance, while Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce said they’ve each only received a couple of comments.
Councilwoman Ruggiero got a response after it became known last week that one zoning change would be “residential” to “open space” at the Watertown Golf Club, which would no longer allow houses to be built on the property.
Last week, golf club owner Michael E. Lundy criticized that zoning change. But the golf club also would be grandfathered in.
Until now, the city’s interest in an open space district was along the Black River. Now, the city wants to expand the use of open space in other areas to ensure that the city preserves green space, city senior planner Jennifer Voss said.
A few other people have criticized that the zoning rewrite would take away the final say for City Council to approve site plans and special-use permits, the two councilwomen said.
Under the new document, the city’s planning commission, now called the planning board, would give final approval.
The city is updating its decades-old zoning laws to make them easier to use, to bring them in line with modern standards and practices, and to help implement the objectives identified in the city’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2019.
The new document creates an entirely new zoning map that cuts the number of districts from a dozen to eight.
The new ordinance would be a “form-based code” that looks at appearance and dimension, rather than “use” under the existing ordinance.
The ordinance would also add a waterfront overlay district that considers the type of development along the Black River.
Another change regards parking. The new ordinance would look at the maximum number of parking spots a lot would have, rather than requiring a minimum.
The council could vote in November on the document. A public hearing will also be part of the public input process.
The zoning project is entirely funded by $148,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
