Comments still sought on Watertown’s zoning draft

Michael A. Lumbis, Watertown’s planning and community development director, at his office in city hall. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Property owners have less than a week remaining to comment on the city’s proposed zoning rewrite.

With a deadline of Wednesday, only a handful of people have submitted comments to the city’s website about the zoning rewrite, said Michael A. Lumbis, city planning and community development director.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.