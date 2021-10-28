LOWVILLE — The village and its largest water customer had a “cordial meeting” early Tuesday morning that left village leaders happy to be on clear and firm footing with the company again.
Mayor Joseph G. Beagle and Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul A. Denise met with Kraft Heinz Plant Manager Jena Coulter and Operational Risk Manager Eric Lee in an effort to improve communications between the two entities.
Mr. Beagle and Mr. Denise agreed that the meeting was “very productive” as a step toward preventing water supply problems in the future.
“It was just pretty much to establish a contact person with them again and get to where we can discuss things on a regular basis,” Mr. Beagle said. “They’re going to keep us informed when they have production spikes and things like that.”
The company representatives also said they are in the process of going through the operation to find any areas in which water is being wasted.
“They actually have a chart on what they’re going to start implementing at the plant to reduce water usage and fix areas that are problem areas,” said Mr. Denise.
The superintendent broached the issue of the village’s newly implemented water surcharges, noting that if the state Department of Environmental Conservation approves the village’s request to increase the amount of water they can draw from the source aquifer in the town of Watson, the limits that trigger the surcharges can also change.
“It all depends on what we receive from the DEC as far as increasing our watershed. It’s not like the village is just going to stick it to them. If we can increase it, and they can say, ‘Our usage is going to be,.. 950,000 to 1.1 million (gallons daily)’ then it’s understandable because it’s what they plan on taking and we can accommodate them,” Mr. Denise said.
The village continues to take steps to increase its filtration rate without doing over the 1.4 million gallon limit on what it can take daily from the source by cleaning the filter beds and increasing the rate of the mobile filtration unit.
Both efforts have had a positive impact, as water tank levels rebounded to 18.5 feet over the weekend and have consistently been back up to about 16 feet nightly during the week.
Frustration rose in the village as the Kraft Heinz plant’s daily water usage began to climb in July, topping out at about 1.3 million gallons in late August due in part to a valve left open that spilled 600,000 gallons. The village was still under the impression that daily usage would be between 750,000 to 850,000 gallons.
Two separate water warnings resulted for customers — one of which escalated to a water emergency — when the 3 million gallon, 20-foot water storage tank was down as low as 9 feet at one point.
The company has since acknowledged that its production has increased because of a jump in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the village was not forewarned of the change and efforts to communicate were left unanswered.
While there have been a number of water and sewer challenges between the company and the village over the years since it opened in 1971, there have been challenges balancing the village’s capacity with the company’s growing needs requiring system upgrades and major infrastructure projects of varying size almost every decade.
Kraft Heinz is not just the village’s largest water customer; it is also the county’s biggest employer and a crucial customer for locally produced milk.
The company has purchased most of its milk from farms within about 50 miles of the plant since it was first opened.
“We have 165 farms that rely on that place, so I don’t know what we’d do without them,” said Lowville Producers Dairy Cooperative General Manger Brian Tabolt, noting that there are other farms beyond the cooperative who contribute to the millions of gallons of milk Kraft Heinz uses to produce the cream cheese and mozzarella made at the plant.
Based on Tuesday’s conversation, Mr. Beagle and Mr. Denise anticipate meeting monthly or every other month to ensure both sides have the information they need to avoid future water supply problems.
“Right now there’s no problem in any place,” Mr. Beagle said of both water production and usage. “Everything is running smooth.”
