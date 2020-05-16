Community Bank, N.A. has purchased more than $22,000 in gift cards from local eateries that will be donated to health care facilities throughout the bank’s four-state footprint including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
“We wanted to show our appreciation for our healthcare professionals working tirelessly to help keep our communities safe,” Mark Tryniski president and CEO said. “We are appreciative of the local restaurants for partnering with us on this initiative.”
In the Adirondack region, Community Bank donated gift cards from Lakeview Deli Hot Biscuit Diner, Hobie’s Sports Den & Lomeli’s and BMJ Midway Market & Deli to facilities including the Adirondack Health Foundation and Alice Hyde Medical Center.
