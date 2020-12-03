MALONE — KeyBank branches have returned to its drive-thru only business model, as COVID-19 cases throughout region rise.
The bank will operate its lobbies through appointment only.
KeyBank Regional Communications Manager Matthew Pitts said the move is in order “to protect the health and safety of our teammates and clients, in areas where we have seen upticks or spikes in cases.”
“We continue to closely monitor COVID-19 cases, CDC guidance and changes to state and local restrictions,” Pitts said.
Community Bank has taken similar precautions, closing all its branch lobbies operating via drive-thru and appointment only. This will include locations with and without drive-thrus. Lobby appointments can be made by calling local branches.
ATMs and secure night depositories will be available during this time, and the bank’s online, mobile and phone banking options will allow for customers to perform transactions from home. Personal deposit accounts and applications for a personal loan will also be available at cbna.com.
Community Bank asks its customers to check cbna.com for future updates. Bank officials said updates will be shared with customers and staff in regard to when branches could return to regular operations.
“We believe this decision is both conservative and prudent considering the current information the CDC has provided about COVID-19,” Community Bank N.A. senior vice president for retail banking Hal Wentworth said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate our customers’ continued support and understanding in this difficult time of uncertainty. Together, we can all do our part to help protect our local communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.