CLAYTON — Local businesses came to support Anthony J. Augliano when his brain was bleeding in four areas after hitting a tree in 2015, making him question whether a proposed Dollar General next door to his house would do the same thing for others.
The Clayton Town Planning Board is in the early stages of hearing a proposal to develop a Dollar General on Graves Street, which is an area lined with the fire department, Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service and the school bus garage. It has resulted in pushback from community members who say there’s already a dollar store in Clayton, that putting it on a street full of first responders would result in safety issues, and, unlike other north country towns and villages that could benefit from having a retail or grocery store, Clayton holds its own in those categories.
George Kittle, who said he was not interested in participating in this story, owns the property where Dollar General is looking to build a store. The property has not been transferred to Dollar General as of Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Real Property Tax Services Office.
“I don’t want him to think I’m attacking him,” Mr. Augliano said of Mr. Kittle. “I just would hope he would take into consideration how the locals feel about Dollar General going in there.”
In June 2015, Mr. Augliano was driving home late one night in Clayton when he struck a small animal before hitting a tree head on.
The next thing he remembered was waking up in the hospital a month later. His brain was bleeding on both sides and two places in the back. The seat belt collapsed his lung and he needed reconstructive surgery on his spine, ankles, leg and hip. It’s been seven years and he’s still doing rehab in Clayton.
The one thing he took pride in was the community’s response to his accident. Reinman’s Department Store on Riverside Drive donated a Lazy Boy chair to Mr. Augliano. White’s Lumber donated two-by-fours for a ramp to Mr. Augliano’s front door. Several others chipped in to help out.
“It was interesting to see how the community came together,” Mr. Augliano said. “We might see that out of a local diner right there, or something local there, but we wouldn’t see that out of a big box store.”
During its February meeting earlier this month, the Clayton Town Board held a pre-application conference and heard from an engineer representing Dollar General. It was an opportunity for the board to ask the engineer questions before there’s an official proposal and public comment.
After the meeting, Dollar General surveyors went to the proposed location, which is an empty lot on Graves Street between Community Bank and Mr. Augliano’s house.
Doug Rogers, chair of the town Planning Board, said he can’t take a stance on the matter, but he and other board members are aware of many residents who oppose it.
Mr. Rogers said a number of studies and conditions would have to be met before Dollar General officially proposes the development. Not the least of which is a traffic study, which would have to be done at a location that is rather narrow and surrounded by a bank, the bus garage and a residential house.
The project would have to follow zoning laws and Clayton’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. The board would ask about lighting and signage, as well as remind the developer that Clayton has a comprehensive plan.
The board would want the business to reflect the architectural character of Clayton and would not be open to the common, box-store look of a Dollar General. There are a number of factors Dollar General would have to consider, and Mr. Rogers — a volunteer along with the rest of the board — is simply trying to follow the law, he said.
“If everything is appropriate and in line with zoning, I’m uncertain that you can just say no,” Mr. Rogers said.
For Mr. Augliano, safety is hisNo. 1 concern at an intersection he knows to be busy. His second concern is that it doesn’t fit Clayton’s plan or show the “small-town character of this picturesque river community.”
“Sometimes dollar stores fit villages that lack basic retail services, but generally it does indicate more economic distress,” he said. “We’re not in economic distress. We’re more in a growth phase right now.”
He cited retailers, the monthslong downtown project that just finished and the Harbor Hotel, features that in part bring customers to local grocery stores like the Clayton Shurfine Supermarket, Hunner’s Market or even the Big M Supermarket in Alexandria Bay. A Dollar General could undercut that progress, he said.
“I just say we’re not your average north country village,” Mr. Augliano said. “Because of the river, because of the improvements, because of the hotel, it makes it a destination area. It really is on the map for people. People may argue this, but I look at it almost like how Lake Placid is in terms of a destination area.”
