LOWVILLE — Frontier Communications Inc., which in July was awarded $6.2 million to provide high-speed fiber optic internet service to 1,916 locations around Lewis County, filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection Tuesday.
The Norwalk, Conn., company, which also provides telephone, cable and internet service to portions of Jefferson and Lewis counties, said in a statement that it expects no interruptions in service as it attempts to reorganize in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
On Thursday, the company received the court’s permission to continue paying employee wages and providing healthcare and other benefits. The company said it has obtained commitments for $460 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing as it tries to reduce its debt by $10 billion. Subject to court approval, the company’s liquidity will total over $1.1 billion comprising the DIP financing and the company’s more than $700 million cash on hand.
Reports that Frontier may be preparing to file for bankruptcy were circulating in January and a company spokesman acknowledged to the Times at that time that the company was looking for ways to restructure its debt. The spokesman said Frontier customers could expect no changes to their service.
The company is planning to bring fiber optic broadband to the majority of households that currently have no access in the towns of New Bremen, West Turin and Turin, while in Croghan, Montague, Lyonsdale, Martinsburg, Lewis, Watson and Leyden, Frontier will service about half of the households in need of service.
Frontier is participating in the New NY Broadband Program, a program run by the Broadband Program Office, a division of the Empire State Development Corp.
Companies taking part in the program, including Frontier, are required to complete the work before they are reimbursed the awarded money. A company outside of the broadband program verifies all work done before any reimbursements are made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.