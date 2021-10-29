WILLIAMSVILLE — A federal review of the planned merger between Tops Markets and Price Chopper is progressing, Tops officials said Wednesday.
In the meantime, business continues as usual at the Tops Markets chain.
Congressman Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, on Monday had expressed concern over what he described as federal inaction regarding the merger. He called for the Federal Trade Commission to decide quickly on the matter.
The merger still needs regulatory approval.
“The financing for this project will expire on November 8th,” Jacobs said in a statement. “If the FTC does not act before then this deal is dead and there is potential that many of our Tops Markets will be forced to close. In my congressional district alone, we have almost 30 Tops Markets, and in many of the rural communities I represent Tops is the only grocery option for more than an hour drive.”
Tops Markets is one of the region’s largest private employers and grocery chains. It employs about 15,000 people and has stores in locations including Albion, Arcade, Attica, Avon, Batavia, Dansville, Le Roy and Warsaw.
Tops and Price Chopper have so far adhered to all the requests of the staff at the FTC, such as selling off approximately seven stores for anti-trust reasons, Jacobs said.
“Whether it’s bureaucracy or the product of political animosity toward private businesses, the hold-up at the FTC needs to come to an end,” Jacobs said in his statement. “There are real communities, real jobs, and real people waiting for a decision that could have major impacts on their lives. I am calling on the FTC to end this month’s long stalemate and do its job — it is time to make a decision.”
The planned merger between Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 was announced this past February. It would double their collective footprint in the Northeast.
The companies believe the increased scale stemming from the merger will leave them better positioned to compete, while offering enhanced value and services to their customers.
As of February, Tops Markets Tops Markets operated 162 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five run by franchisees.
Price Chopper/Market 32 operated 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores, along with one Market Bistro. The chain employed 18,000 employees in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.
Tops would continue to operate under the Tops identity, company representatives said, with no job losses planned.
The new parent company would be headquartered in Schenectady. Tops Markets will retain its main offices in Williamsville and would continue to be managed locally.
