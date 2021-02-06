WADDINGTON — A Connecticut company is proposing the construction of an alternative current solar facility in the town of Waddington, one of several proposed in St. Lawrence County.
Green Street Power Partners, Stamford, Conn., is proposing the use of about 16.17 acres of a 161.5-acre parcel at 1497 County Route 31 in Waddington. The solar facility would have a maximum generating capacity of 2.5 megawatts.
Green Street Power Partners has submitted an application to Rural Development-Rural Business Program for funding of the proposal under the Rural Energy for American Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Loans and Grants program.
According to the company’s website, Green Street Power Partners is a national developer, financier and operator of solar energy systems for schools, nonprofits and municipalities expanding across the country. Fully subscribed community solar projects are located in several areas, such as Middle Grove, N.Y. (6.3 megawatts); Boxborough, Mass. (5 megawatts); Westfield, Mass. (4.8 megawatts); Beaver Dams, N.Y. (6.1 megawatts); New Windsor, N.Y. (5.444 megawatts); Troy, N.Y. (2.9 megawatts); and Millbury, Mass. (1.4 megawatts).
The project area is located south of County Route 31, and the surrounding area consists primarily of residential, agricultural and undeveloped forest lands. The project property is located within Agricultural District 2 and is currently used for agricultural production.
A 346-page agriculture environmental assessment was prepared by TRC Environmental Corporation, West Seneca, on behalf of Green Street Power Partners. The assessment was revised in January.
The proposed project would use ground-mounted, fixed tilt solar arrays and, when constructed, the solar equipment would be no more than 15 feet high when oriented at maximum tilt, and would be surrounded by a 7-foot-tall security fence. After construction, a mixture of native and herbaceous vegetation would be planted in the project area to minimize soil erosion. Construction will take about three months.
The ground-mounted solar facility is not expected to cause any adverse effects to the surrounding population, according to the agriculture environmental assessment.
The proposed facility would be operated as a community solar project, meaning local entities could subscribe to the project for solar power benefits and receive energy offset credits on their monthly usage charge. National Grid would construct all necessary distribution system upgrades to interconnect the facility to their electrical system at a delivery point near the proposed project.
“The Proposed Project would also help to serve the Waddington and St. Lawrence County communities with clean solar power from within their communities. In addition to clean energy, there are expected Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements and/or tax agreements with St. Lawrence County and the Town of Waddington, adding local economic benefits over the course of 15 years,” the application reads.
The Green Street Power Partners project is one of several solar projects proposed for the county.
The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency will hold public hearings Thursday to discuss proposed projects — at 10 a.m. for a project proposed by Oswegatchie Solar, LLC using about 33 acres of 171.5 acres of land at 56 Rufa Road in the town of Oswegatchie; at 10:30 a.m. for a project proposed by Stockholm Solar, LLC using about 17.3 acres of 69.4 acres of land at 52 Wells Road in the town of Stockholm; and at 11 a.m. for a project proposed by Waddington, Solar, LLC using about 23 acres of 55.8 acres of land at 1020 County Route 31 in the town of Waddington.
Because of the ban on large meetings or gatherings, the public hearings will be held view webinar rather than in person. Members of the public can view the meeting and comment on the project and the benefits to be by logging into Zoom meeting: wdt.me/FJkF6r.
Public hearings were previously held in 2020 to discuss the Green Street Power Partners project, as well as solar projects in Dekalb, Gouverneur and Morristown.
