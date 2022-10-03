ConnextCare welcomes four new providers

PULASKI - ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new family nurse practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a licensed master social worker at the APW School Based Health Centers.
Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from SUNY Upstate Medical University earlier this year with her master’s in nursing. Dudden had previously worked in various hospitals throughout the Syracuse and Rochester areas before joining the team at ConnextCare.
Alison Flood, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s team at the Phoenix office. Flood previously attended SUNY Upstate Medical University where she received her master’s in nursing. Prior to joining ConnextCare, Flood worked at Upstate University Hospital as well as working as a cross country traveling nurse.
Amanda Quinn, FNP-C has joined the ConnextCare team at the Pulaski office. Earlier this year Quinn graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University with a master’s in nursing. Previously, Quinn has worked at both Upstate and St. Joseph’s hospitals in Syracuse.
Erica Monaco, LMSW will be working in the School Based Health Centers at the APW Elementary and High School. Monaco attended Keuka College and then the University of Kentucky where she received her master’s in social work. Before joining the team at ConnextCare Monaco worked as a clinician at Elmcrest Family Transitions. She will offer behavioral health services to students in the APW district that are enrolled in the school-based health center program. Services offered will include individual counseling, group counseling, substance abuse counseling, family counseling and more. If interested in enrolling a child in the school-based health center program, visit www.connextcare.org/schoolbased or scan the QR code.
“ConnextCare has committed to training family nurse practitioner students across our network, which has led to the successful recruitment of this local and talented provider staff. The addition of these four new providers allows for increased stability and access across ConnextCare’s network as we continuously work to meet the needs within our community,” said Tricia Peter-Clark, President and CEO of ConnextCare.
With nearly 80 providers across 15 sites in the county, ConnextCare strives to continue to be the largest primary care provider in Oswego County.
