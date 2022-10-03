ConnextCare welcomes four new providers

If interested in enrolling a child in the school-based health center program, scan the QR code.

PULASKI - ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new family nurse practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a licensed master social worker at the APW School Based Health Centers.

Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from SUNY Upstate Medical University earlier this year with her master’s in nursing. Dudden had previously worked in various hospitals throughout the Syracuse and Rochester areas before joining the team at ConnextCare.

