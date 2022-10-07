SCRIBA – It is the mysterious confluence of events that often shapes the future and gives us pause to reflect on those separate elements that when taken together come into sharp focus making a future direction seem almost inevitable.

Here in Scriba it is the confluence of climate change, the ever-increasing demand for more and more energy, major new developments in transportation, namely electric vehicles, the advent of solar and wind renewables, the war in Ukraine and its lessons in energy dependence and the national security need for energy independence, and quite pointedly here, nuclear energy’s role that has evolved from its worrisome past of the ’70s to its recognition as the most powerful and cleanest form of energy known, quietly becoming quite possibly the best answer to the threat of worldwide environmental disaster, that brought the CEO of Constellation and numerous political and other dignitaries together on an almost unseasonably cold and windy morning beneath a breezy tent at the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station, Wednesday morning, Sept. 28 to celebrate and announce this site as the first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility in the nation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.