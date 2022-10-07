SCRIBA – It is the mysterious confluence of events that often shapes the future and gives us pause to reflect on those separate elements that when taken together come into sharp focus making a future direction seem almost inevitable.
Here in Scriba it is the confluence of climate change, the ever-increasing demand for more and more energy, major new developments in transportation, namely electric vehicles, the advent of solar and wind renewables, the war in Ukraine and its lessons in energy dependence and the national security need for energy independence, and quite pointedly here, nuclear energy’s role that has evolved from its worrisome past of the ’70s to its recognition as the most powerful and cleanest form of energy known, quietly becoming quite possibly the best answer to the threat of worldwide environmental disaster, that brought the CEO of Constellation and numerous political and other dignitaries together on an almost unseasonably cold and windy morning beneath a breezy tent at the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station, Wednesday morning, Sept. 28 to celebrate and announce this site as the first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility in the nation.
Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez laid it all out for the standing-room-only crowd followed by remarks from the U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE), the New York State Energy Research & Development Agency (NYSERDA), The New York State Building Trades Council, and Oswego County Administrator Phil Church. Here is some of what Dominguez and Church said:
“Let me tell you why we’re working on hydrogen and why we started working here,” Dominguez began and went into some thoughts on the past year.
“There’s some sobering things that have thrust energy issues into acute focus,” he said. “The world is at war, which reminds us all of the importance of energy security and economically, reaching climate goals without breaking the bank for families and businesses. I think nuclear has a really important role to play in that regard. It’s here. It works 24/7/365. It’s economic. It employs a lot of folks and families with sustaining jobs, and it’s poised to do a lot more in the future.
“We understand that having multiple energy sources is critically important. We understand the value of domestic energy for our national security and to our economy.
“But the other war that has continued and has continued to unfold throughout this year is the war against the climate crisis. And on that one,” he said, “we’re not doing such a great job. We see, again, horrible drought conditions in the West, fires, and as we gather here this morning on the shores of this Great Lake, we see cities on the Gulf Coast of the United States bracing themselves for a hurricane that, if I understand correctly from the weather experts, accelerated more quickly than any other weather pattern of its kind in history.
“And in the last 10 years,” he continued, “we have had something we never even dreamed about. You all know this. We have categories of hurricanes all the way up to Category 5 hurricanes with winds that are over 150 miles per hour. But we never thought to create a Category 6, or 7, or an 8. And yet, in the last 10 years, the world has seen three hurricanes with wind speeds that exceed 200 miles an hour. On the same scale, they would be a Category 8 if we had thought to create the scale that far. We haven’t seen a lot of this stuff that we’re seeing now, and it’s clear that we have to deal with the climate crisis. And part of that is electrification. And one of the things that we’re trying to do here is to use hydrogen to create liquid fuels that could operate in every car, every shop, every airplane, every ship, and every train presently in service. Electrification is going to be important, but battery technology is going to have limits, in particular, in heavy transport and, obviously, in airplanes. So, we’re going to have to have fuel centers sustainably made with clean hydrogen that could replace the fuels we already have without changing a nut or a bolt on any one of these engines. And that’s what we’re attempting to do with this hydrogen technology.
“So, let me lay it out for you. What we’re hoping, is to take hydrogen that we create with excess electricity at the plant, electricity during times where the demand on the grid is relatively low, and we expect that to happen more frequently as more renewables penetrate the system. We think seasonally we’ll have excess energy that could otherwise go to waste if we don’t use it. And we’re already seeing this in the midwest where we turn down our reactors in the spring and the fall months because the grid has more energy than it needs. So, we see this evolving as we introduce more and more renewables, and we want to capture that electricity that might otherwise be wasted from clean nuclear plants and from wind and solar and transform it into another form of energy, hydrogen. And so, the technology that we’re working with here, that the Dept. of Energy has funded, is called the PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) technology, and it allows us to take water and run it through a simple machine that looks like a refrigerator. They could fit in your kitchen, these electrolyzers. You put them in stacks. You run water through them, and they separate the hydrogen from the oxygen, and you could sell oxygen gas, obviously, as purposed for a lot of different things, but what we want is to take the hydrogen. And then, we will take that hydrogen and we will make alcohols, like ethanol, or methanol in some applications. In other applications, we’ll blend it into the natural gas pipeline system to begin to reduce the emissions from natural gas while taking advantage of this great pipeline infrastructure we already have. And then the last and most exciting part of this technology, from my perspective, is what we’re working on with NYSERDA, and that’s actually creating full cell applications. Now fuel cells could be used for powering transportation, big trucks and buses, demonstrated technologies, but also microgrids in areas of resilience for hospitals and other businesses that have backup storage needs when the power grid is down. And this technology’s going to be incredibly important, because the one thing we know about renewables is, as vast a resource as that is, and as untapped as that is, we’re never going to get it to operate when we want it to operate. That’s not the way Mother Nature works. We know that. So, we’re going to have to store that energy, produce hydrogen, and then have some means of taking that hydrogen and turning it back into electricity, and that’s what the fuel cells do.
“But what you see here today,” Dominguez said, “I want you to have a vision of, this is a one one-thousandth scale of what we intend to do. And we intend to power from these plants not just families and businesses, but provide fuels that meet customers where they are and operate machines they currently own. And that’s pretty exciting stuff. And I’m going to leave you with this one sobering thought before I leave. If we as a nation said, you can’t buy anything other than an electric vehicle, and some states are going in this direction, saying, we’re going to outlaw internal combustion engines. Imagine it happened. It still would take 20 years to turn over the internal combustion car stock in America to 100% electric. And we’re not even talking about heavy duty vehicles and other things. So, if we’re going to get this thing done, if what we’re starting here today is going to be a tool in the war chest against the climate crisis, we need to create other approaches with clean hydrogen and other clean fuels that will help all sectors of the economy reduce their emissions, reduce them and also have reliable and affordable electricity that has made Oswego and this nation great in the beginning of our endeavors in electricity. So, that’s what we’re aiming for here. That’s what this means to us. That’s why we’re all here to share this day with you, and hopefully, the sunny days will come from here on in for hydrogen and for the company.
“It’s easy to be in a place like this,” he concluded, “and to be talking about technology and surrounded by these great, magnificent assets that, by the way, would cost $20 billion to $30 billion if we tried to replace them tomorrow. We know from efforts down south in the U.S. that’s exactly what the price tag would be. It’s easy to be surrounded by these big machines and lose sight of the fact that it’s never the equipment, it’s the people that come here, came here through the pandemic, and have committed their lives to producing clean, reliable electricity for this community every day.”
County Administrator Phil Church gave his appreciative thoughts on this new nuclear endeavor and injected some humor into the day’s comments.
“Those of you who have lived and spent time in Oswego County probably already know this,” he began. “But for those of you who are visiting for this occasion, I’d like to point out that Oswego County’s official emblem has several symbols in it. Those symbols are agriculture, sports fishing, history, and education. But at the very center of that emblem is an atomic symbol. That symbol, and it’s location on that emblem is there to represent things important to our county. There’s a long history of significant power production here. The importance of nuclear power to our economy supports over 1,500 full-time jobs. After today, Oswego County’s challenged to figure out how to put a little tiny hydrogen molecular symbol onto our emblem.
“The nation’s first nuclear-powered clean energy production facility right here at Nine Mile point Nuclear Station. This is innovative and full of exciting possibilities. Oswego County is proud to be the community once again for a new component of the energy industry that promises a bright future.
“This project represents the best of our American system,” Church concluded. “It’s a partnership of all levels of government from the federal on down and the private sector to advance progress.”
Following the official event, I spoke with Dominguez about his thoughts on the future.
You spoke of times during the year, I said, when you cut back power production, but going into the future, won’t there be even more of a demand for electricity?
“There will be,” Dominguez replied. “But what we tend to see in the geographies we serve is that the differential between peak demand in the summer and demand in times like April or October, the shoulder months seasons where people are neither running air conditioning or running a lot of heating at that point could be a difference of about 35% excess energy. So, if you imaging building out your renewables in your nuclear fleet to cover that 100% in July and August, then during the shoulder months you’re going to have 35% more power than you need. And in the short term, electric vehicles aren’t going to be able to serve out nearly that much energy. In the far future we just need more of all of the resources as we electrify everything. We think that you have to double the output of clean energy, to meet both all the hydrogen and all the electrification needed by 2050. But you’re going to go through periods in the late ’20s and in the early ’30s where seasonally you’ll still have this mass overproduction.
Do you see this mass electrification as one of the biggest uses of the future need for hydrogen energy?
“I do,” he said. “I think it’ll be bigger consumptively than electric vehicles. If I had to pick the three headliners,” he said, choosing the three greatest consumers of future energy in his opinion, “I’d say it’s electrification, whether of vehicles or other things, hydrogen production, and data centers.”
And lastly, I asked him a question pertaining specifically to this area: Do you have any thoughts in the future of building another plant here, another nuclear power plant?
“It’s far off,” he replied. “We don’t think that that technology is going to be there before the end of this decade. We’re working with Rolls Royce and other vendors on the next-generation plants. I think it’s a decade away before we start making those decisions. So, it’s a little early for me to say whether we think the technology’s going to get there from a cost and effectiveness standpoint.”
I also spoke with Constellation’s corporate strategy manager and director of research & development programs, known by his first name, Ugi,
How much power does one of those electrolyzers produce?, I asked.
“The electrolyzer consumes electricity,” Ugi said. “Fuel cells produce electricity. So, the electrolyzer consumes one megawatt of electricity and makes hydrogen, 500 kilograms per day. When you turn it back into electricity, that’s 10 megawatts. So, you are starting from one megawatt, but you can produce 10 megawatts. You’re taking 24/7 electricity and you’re turning into a peaking unit 5% of the time. You’re taking a base load carbon-free energy and you’re turning it into a peaking access that’s higher megawatts.”
It takes 24 hours to produce the 10 megawatts that run for only a few hours per day. “You’re shifting in time,” Ugi said. “Because of this renewable energy, you need to shift it. So, hydrogen would enable you to do that. When we are flowing, we are making hydrogen, but when we stop flowing, we are using the fuel cell to fill in the gaps. It’s all about balancing the renewable energy. If there’s a lot of wind, we’re making hydrogen. If the wind stops, we are using the fuel cells to make power. So, you are kind of shifting the energy.”
Presently hydrogen is trucked into the plant from a hydrogen factory outside New York state. “So, we are buying hydrogen out of state,” he said. “We are going to be making hydrogen here to replace that hydrogen purchase. That hydrogen is being consumed by the power plant. The power plant consumes hydrogen currently, and we are buying it out of state. So the first thing we are doing is replacing that out of state purchase. The next thing we are doing is the peak power we talked about. We are doing two things with the hydrogen. First to use it for the plant, and second, to use for the fuel cells. There are two end uses for the hydrogen.”
“The fuel cell is 10 megawatts and 10 times bigger than the electrolyzer, Ugi concluded. “The electrolyzer will be operational this year, and the fuel cell will be operational in 2025. The electrolyzer will come online first. It will be installed in December of this year. If you come back in January, February, it will be fully operational.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.