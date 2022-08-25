Constellation tees up for OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

OSWEGO – Members of the Constellation team for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament met with representatives from OCO in preparation for the tournament. Presented by G & C Foods, OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in communities. Constellation joins National Grid and the Shineman Foundation as Gold Level Sponsors. Pictured from left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, Megan Clary, and Laura Woodward of Constellation, Nine Mile Point Site Vice President Pete Orphanos, Maria Hudson of Constellation, and OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear.
