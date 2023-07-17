Construction starts on DICK’S sports store

Construction has begun on a new Dick’s Sporting Goods store on this site at Towne Center at Watertown on Route 3. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Preliminary site work began last week on the new DICK’s Sporting Goods store being built in Towne Center, the sprawling Route 3 plaza with Target as the anchor store.

DICK’S is relocating to the plaza from an existing store just a short distance away in Salmon Run Mall.

