WATERTOWN — Preliminary site work began last week on the new DICK’s Sporting Goods store being built in Towne Center, the sprawling Route 3 plaza with Target as the anchor store.
DICK’S is relocating to the plaza from an existing store just a short distance away in Salmon Run Mall.
The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, company purchased the parcel where it’s being built for $3.3 million from the owner of the plaza, COR Route 3 Company II LLC, Fayetteville.
Construction had been planned to start on the new 49,480-square-foot store in the spring but the transfer of the land was finally completed on July 7.
In December, DICK’S got final approval to build the store from the Watertown Town Planning Board.
The planning board convinced a representative from Bohler Engineering, Albany, to add crosswalks from the DICK’s store to Target and to another part of the plaza where an Old Navy store is located.
The entrance to the DICK’s store will face Route 3.
The developer also agreed to make some aesthetic improvements to the side of the building and add some landscaping in the store’s parking lot and along the side.
For years, DICK’s has been an anchor store in the Salmon Run Mall. That location is closing.
