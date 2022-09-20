WATERTOWN — Just a little over a year from now, the community should be able to swim in two new pools, run along an indoor track and enjoy all the other amenities at the YMCA’s new $27.5 million downtown aquatics center.

Michael T. Ramos, project manager for general contractor Purcell Construction, said construction is currently on schedule and within its budget for the former call center at 146 Arsenal St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.