WATERTOWN — Just a little over a year from now, the community should be able to swim in two new pools, run along an indoor track and enjoy all the other amenities at the YMCA’s new $27.5 million downtown aquatics center.
Michael T. Ramos, project manager for general contractor Purcell Construction, said construction is currently on schedule and within its budget for the former call center at 146 Arsenal St.
“They are going as they are supposed to be going,” he said at the site on Tuesday morning.
Work continues on a 10,500-square-foot addition where lap and recreation pools will be situated once the project is finished in November 2023.
In a large ditch at the front of the building, a construction crew worked on the concrete footing for the addition.
Much of the work is going on inside the structure, out of the public’s view. About 90% of the new wall framing has been installed, along with some drywall work and installing the mechanicals inside the walls, Mr. Ramos said.
So far, between 25% and 30% of the project has been completed, he said.
The new Y will feature a natatorium with a six-lane lap pool and adjacent recreational pool, multi-sport courts, indoor track, wellness center, classrooms and child watch facilities.
National Grid, YMCA and Jefferson County economic development officials were at the site Tuesday morning for “a big check” presentation for $550,000 in funding that the power company provided for the project.
National Grid contributed $300,000 for environmental cleanup of PCBs that were discovered before the project began. In thanking National Grid for its donation, F. Marshall Weir, the deputy CEO for Jefferson County Economic Development, said the contaminants had to be removed to prepare for the project’s construction.
The project was delayed several months to take care of the $2.5 million remediation.
The power giant also kicked in $250,000 for its community development program.
“They want to see communities be healthy,” YMCA CEO Denise K. Young said.
The Y is still waiting to see whether it will receive between $2 million and $4 million in new market tax credits that would help finance the project, Ms. Young said.
The organization also continues a capital campaign of which $4.25 million of its $4.5 million goal has been raised, she said.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency obtained a $9 million Department of Defense grant for the project, while the Y received $3.6 million in state funding for additional funding.
The YMCA outgrew the existing downtown facility at 119 Washington St.
The new facility will enable the YMCA to host state-level competitive swim meets, expand preventative health services in the community, and enhance programs and amenities moving from the current downtown location upon completion.
