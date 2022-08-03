Work on solar site shifts to October

Hari Achuthan, CEO of Convalt Energy and DigiCollect at the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency offices in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

HOUNSFIELD — A groundbreaking for the massive Convalt Energy solar manufacturing plant will have to wait until October as the company waits to hear about a federal loan for the project.

Company president and CEO Hari Achuthan on Wednesday confirmed that construction won’t start until October on the 330,000-square-foot plant on Route 12F, near the Watertown International Airport.

