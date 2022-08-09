WATERTOWN — A new Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street should open in mid-October, replacing an existing one several blocks away.

Site work is expected to begin soon on three vacant lots at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. for the 3,445-square-foot new store. A property at 108 Flower Ave. East had to go through a city zoning change to neighborhood business before the project could proceed.

