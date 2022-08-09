WATERTOWN — A new Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street should open in mid-October, replacing an existing one several blocks away.
Site work is expected to begin soon on three vacant lots at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. for the 3,445-square-foot new store. A property at 108 Flower Ave. East had to go through a city zoning change to neighborhood business before the project could proceed.
On Friday, Stewart’s closed on the deal to purchase the three Washington Street properties for $725,000.
The project was debated for weeks by City Council while neighbors expressed opposition to the new store. On July 5, the council voted 3-1 for final approval.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, thinks the new store will be an addition to the neighborhood.
“I think they’re going to be appreciative that an underutilized property will be served by the store,” he said Tuesday.
The site work is beginning with preparing for the underground fuel storage system, he said.
Tenants in the home at 108 Flower Ave. East are in the process of moving out and the structure will then be demolished. Once that happens, work on the gas canopy for the store will start at that spot.
Those tenants are moving into another building that the previous owner, Hedy M. Cirrincione, of Cocoa Beach, Florida, also owns, Mr. Marshall said.
Stewart’s sent out letters last week that notified them that the $1.5 million construction was beginning.
The new store will add two full-time-equivalent employees and employ nine workers.
The Ballston Spa convenience store chain is still working with a laundromat business to open in the existing store at 1226 Washington St.
Stewart’s says it is replacing the existing store because it is outdated and too small.
Council members also had to approve a special-use permit because the store will sell gas.
Over the weeks of debate, the chain made several changes to the project, including reducing the size of the store and its look, to try to gain support of the neighbors.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.