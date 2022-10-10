PAMELIA — About three years after it was first proposed, work is finally underway on a Love’s Travel Stop on outer Bradley Street, just outside the Watertown city line.

Site work for the 12,750-square-foot truck stop began a little more than a month ago. It is unclear when the store will open.

Construction begins on Love’s center in Pamelia

Work is underway on a Love’s Travel Stop on outer Bradley Street, just outside of the Watertown city line. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
Construction begins on Love’s center in Pamelia

Site work for a new 12,750-square-foot Love’s Travel Stop began a little more than a month ago on outer Bradley Street, just outside of the Watertown city line. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
Construction begins on Love’s center in Pamelia

With delays lasting more than a year, Bohler, the Albany engineering firm working on the project, had to get final approval from the state Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on entrance way issues and water and sewer arrangements before work could begin on a Love’s Travel Stop on outer Bradley Street in the town of Pamelia. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.