WATERTOWN — A Rochester car dealership that entered the local automotive market in September plans to construct a new building for its Chrysler and Jeep dealerships in the town of Watertown.
Representatives from the Bob Johnson Auto Group presented conceptual plans to the Town Planning Board on Monday for a new 28,000- to 30,000-square-foot building that will house the Chrysler and Jeep dealerships on Route 11.
Two vacant buildings, the auto parts store and the used car lot would be demolished to make way for the new structure.
“I think it will be a real nice change over there,” Planning Board co-chair Pamela D. Desormo said.
The Town Planning Board on Monday set a public hearing for the project’s site plans at 3 p.m. on Jan. 4.
John Love, co-owner of the Bob Johnson Auto Group, said afterward that plans call for a spring groundbreaking and the building to be ready to open this fall.
The demolition of the two buildings would begin as soon as possible.
About 100 employees would be employed by the two dealerships, Mr. Love said.
In September, the Bob Johnson Auto Group — which boasts it has the “Number One Chevy Dealership in the Nation” — purchased the F.X. Caprara Volkswagen and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships in Watertown and the F.X. Caprara Chevrolet Buick and Ford dealerships in Pulaski.
They were purchased from Prime Auto Group, which had operated them since 2018.
The Bob Johnson Auto Group is owned by Mr. Love and Gregory Stahl. They currently own 15 dealerships in and around Rochester and have more than 750 employees.
Michael Perkins, who worked for Caprara for the past 21 years, will continue be the general manager for the Chrysler and Jeep dealerships.
During the presentation, the company promised to clean up the existing paved and gravel parking lot as part of the project.
They also plan to display a sign on the building and pole signs for each of the two dealerships because Jeep is a different brand than Chrysler, a company representative told the Planning Board.
Mr. Love said he also plans to display a large American flag on the site.
In 2018, brothers William F. and Charles G. Caprara sold their dealerships in a complicated deal to Prime Auto Group.
The Capraras continue to own the Honda dealership on outer Bradley Street in Watertown, a Kia dealership on Route 11 Watertown, a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Alexandria Bay and a Harley-Davidson dealership in Adams Center.
