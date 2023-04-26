Expert offers ideas for developing city riverfront

An accessible kayak/canoe launch at the Marble Street Boat Launch is proposed as part of Watertown’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. Provided rendering

WATERTOWN — A boat launch at the Marble Street Park, cafes and restaurants, upscale apartments, a museum and water recreational activities are some of the ideas that a consultant has come up with to connect downtown with the Black River.

Consultant John J. Behan, principal of Behan Planning and Design, Saratoga Springs, gave a presentation to City Council during a Tuesday night work session about potential development and projects along the city’s riverfront.

