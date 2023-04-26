WATERTOWN — A boat launch at the Marble Street Park, cafes and restaurants, upscale apartments, a museum and water recreational activities are some of the ideas that a consultant has come up with to connect downtown with the Black River.
Consultant John J. Behan, principal of Behan Planning and Design, Saratoga Springs, gave a presentation to City Council during a Tuesday night work session about potential development and projects along the city’s riverfront.
His vision for the river would be incorporated in the city’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, or LWRP.
For years, the city has talked about ways to improve access to the river and connect downtown with it.
“People really want to come to the river,” Mr. Behan told council members Tuesday night. “They want to eat and drink at the river.”
Mr. Behan pointed out that the city already has some plans in place to create that access to the river. For instance, the city hopes to create hiking trails to Sewall’s Island via an old railroad crossing, he said.
He also suggested that the city gain control as much of the undeveloped and green space along both sides of the river so it can get more access to the riverfront.
Mr. Behan is a Watertown native who moved to Saratoga Springs in the 1980s. The city near Albany has become a tourist destination over the years.
When he was growing up, Mr. Behan remembered parents warned their children about the dangers of the Black River, but access to it is vital in city’s continued growth and could help make Watertown a tourist destination, too.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith warned that Mr. Behan’s ideas will take private interest and investment.
In response, Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said private developers interested in investing on the river have told him that they want to see the city invest first.
“They wanted to see some commitment by the city to make that first move to start to develop things before they came here to spend their money,” Lumbis said. “We’re starting some of that with the development of the trail.”
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said riverfront development has been a priority for him even before he got on council.
Last year, the City Council agreed to retain Mr. Behan’s firm to develop a draft plan for the city’s LWRP. A 10-member committee, consisting of city staff, Councilman Patrick J. Hickey and river enthusiasts, have been meeting to put together the LWRP.
The city first put together the LWRP plan in 2010, but it was never officially adopted.
The update is needed because there have been many changes to areas along the Black River since the first document was written more than a decade ago.
Behan Planning and Design is updating that plan, and then the City Council will adopt it. The state also must approve the plan.
Once that is done, the city can apply for implementation funding from the state for the projects that Mr. Behan described Tuesday night, senior city planner Jenn Voss said.
A state grant is paying for the work that will be done on finalizing the plan. Behan will be paid $60,000 to put the update together.
The grant will cover approximately 80% of the cost. The remaining 20% will be paid with funds previously budgeted as a match, along with other funds in the city budget.
