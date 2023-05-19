U.S. long-term inflation expectations unexpectedly accelerated in early May to a 12-year high and consumer sentiment soured, reflecting growing concerns about the economic outlook.

Consumers see prices climbing at an annual rate of 3.2% over the next five to 10 years, according to the preliminary May reading from the University of Michigan. They anticipate costs rising 4.5% over the next year, compared with last month’s 4.6%, data Friday showed.

