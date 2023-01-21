Consumers roll debt without knowing rate

Debit and credit cards arranged on a desk on April 6, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

More U.S. consumers are relying on their credit cards each month — and many are doing so without knowing the interest rates they’re paying.

Around 46% of cardholders don’t pay off credit cards in full each month, according to data collected by Bankrate in December, up from 39% a year earlier. About 43% of those with debt aren’t aware of the rates associated with their cards, according to the firm.

