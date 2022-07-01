OGDENSBURG — At 4 p.m. Friday, the first 30-passenger Contour Airlines jet took off from the Ogdensburg International Airport, marking a 27-month commitment of 12 flights a week to Philadelphia.
At an earlier press conference at the airport, Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority board chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said that it was through hard work from staff and the board to bring Contour Airlines to Ogdensburg after its Essential Air Service provider, SkyWest Airlines, announced earlier this year that it was pulling out.
The U.S. Department of Transportation, which subsidizes Ogdensburg flights through the EAS program, ordered SkyWest to stay until the OBPA found a replacement.
“We’ve been trying since when we were informed SkyWest was leaving Ogdensburg International Airport to hopefully obtain an airline that would meet the needs of not only St. Lawrence County people but our friends up in Canada,” Mr. Burns said. “And with a lot of hard work from staff and the board, we were lucky that Contour Air decided to talk to us, reach out to us, come up with a plan where we can continue to provide service for the north country and Canada.”
Mr. Burns said he looks forward to the OBPA having a solid relationship with Contour.
“As you look out the window you can see the plane itself. I couldn’t be happier, a 30-passenger jet. That’s what we need,” Mr. Burns said. “Everything I have heard about Contour, the reliability and their staff being excellent people to work with, I think we can fill this plane and really look forward to an excellent relationship.”
Contour is offering tickets from Ogdensburg to Philadelphia starting at $69. Passengers also have the option of buying a ticket that takes them from the city to Philadelphia, then on a connecting flight to other major air hubs in the United States and internationally.
Matthew R. Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines, said that he and his staff were thrilled to be in Ogdensburg for the inaugural service to Philadelphia. He said there will be similarities and differences in what customers can expect as service shifts from SkyWest.
“First of all, jet service. Contour is one of the only providers of jet service within the EAS program, so I think, as it has been said, securing jet service and continuing jet service is a big win for the community,” Mr. Chaifetz said. “The connectivity to a major airline is also not going to change. Although the airline is changing, using Philadelphia as a hub still enables seamless connectivity, baggage transfer, check-in to dozens of destinations served non-stop by American over Philadelphia.”
Mr. Chaifetz stressed the reliability of Contour and a team that has helped the airline expand and grow, including providing EAS coverage to 17 communities across the country.
“We are thrilled to be here on day one. Twelve weekly flights, fares are just $69 each way to Philadelphia,” the airline CEO said. “We look forward to being your carrier here for the next 27 months and hopefully a long time beyond that as well.”
