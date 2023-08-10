HOUNSFIELD — Company president Hari Achuthan is still pressing ahead with plans for Convalt Energy’s massive solar manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport.
In a zoom meeting with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday, Achuthan gave an update about the progress of the 320,000-square-foot facility that would be built on Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield.
“We’re still moving ahead,” he said.
He’s currently working on negotiating the terms of customer contracts before finalizing the financing for the project, he told the JCIDA board.
Convalt is working with the JCIDA on the project. The company would purchase the property near the airport and receive a Tax Exempt Bond Financing package.
After the meeting, David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, the JCIDA’s sister organization, said Convalt is negotiating with developers that would purchase a massive number of solar modules from the company over the next three to five years.
Zembiec is still confident that Convalt will move forward with the project, adding the company has shared “term sheets from a number of investors” that show the progress of the project.
“Hari has been very transparent,” Zembiec said,
Achuthan also is still negotiating the best deal with lenders to finance the plant, he said.
The delay has been hinged on the Internal Revenue Service releasing tax credit guidelines from the Inflation Reduction Act for investors, he explained. The company will use the tax credits as incentives for investors.
Once all of that gets sorted out, construction would take between seven and nine months to the get the plant “in full production mode,” Achuthan said.
Production would begin in 2024. Initially, one production line would be in operation before the other two get on line later, he said.
The project has been pushed back for two construction seasons while the company worked on financing and got through the COVID-19 pandemic while construction costs have increased.
Most recently, Achuthan had hoped the project would begin this summer. Some site preparation was completed in December.
“It seems to be moving forward,” Zembiec said. “I would have liked to have shovels in the ground, but with a project of this size, it takes time.”
Convalt will produce solar panels, rooftop solar, energy storage and electrical vehicle charging products at the facility. The plant would initially employ about 350 workers.
