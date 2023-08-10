Hari Achuthan, CEO of Convalt Energy and DigiCollect at the JCIDA offices in Watertown in May 2022. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

HOUNSFIELD — Company president Hari Achuthan is still pressing ahead with plans for Convalt Energy’s massive solar manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport.

In a zoom meeting with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday, Achuthan gave an update about the progress of the 320,000-square-foot facility that would be built on Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.