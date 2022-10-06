Convalt still seeks solar site funding

Hari Achuthan, CEO of Convalt Energy and DigiCollect discusses Convalt’s solar panel manufacturing plant planned in the town of Hounsfield at the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency offices in Watertown earlier this year. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

HOUNSFIELD — A groundbreaking for the massive Convalt Energy solar manufacturing plant has been pushed back again, this time until November as the company continues to wait to hear about a federal loan for the project.

David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, gave a status report about the groundbreaking during a Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency meeting on Thursday.

