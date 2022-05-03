HOUNSFIELD — Convalt Energy has received site plan approval from the Hounsfield Town Planning Board to begin building a 330,000-square-foot solar panel manufacturing facility near the Watertown International Airport on Route 12F.
The five-member board unanimously approved the project Tuesday night.
“I think it’s a great step,” Convalt CEO Hari Achuthan said. “We just have a lot of work ahead of us now to get it done.”
Mr. Achuthan said construction will likely begin in July, although he hopes for June. Operations are expected to begin at the beginning of next year.
“This is the most important step,” he said of the planning board’s approval.
The next step is for Convalt to put together the financing documents and present approvals to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a loan guarantee.
“And once that is done I think we groundbreak,” he said.
Convalt has purchased two Watertown buildings that will be used for storage — the former New York Air Brake building at 100 Purdy Ave. and part of the Black Clawson complex at 511 Pearl St.
The company plans to invest $4 million to renovate the 52,000-square-foot Purdy Avenue structure into 100,000 square feet of space, Jefferson County Economic Development CEO David J. Zembiec said last week.
A section of the old Air Brake structure continues to house the Living Waters Fellowship Church. Mr. Achuthan said last week that he plans to build a new church near the Purdy Avenue property to replace the meeting space.
The Watertown Local Development Corp., also called the Watertown Trust, on Thursday approved a $300,000 bridge gap loan for Convalt.
The loan will be combined with another $1.050 million loan from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency and the Sackets Harbor Local Development Corp. that will be used for working capital.
The bridge gap funding will go toward trucking $8 million in solar plant equipment that the company purchased from SunPower, a defunct solar company in Oregon. The first of more than 200 trucks hauling the equipment started arriving last week and will be stored in the Purdy Avenue and Pearl Street buildings.
The company plans to employ more than 380 workers within the plant’s first three years.
Times staff writer Craig Fox contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.