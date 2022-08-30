Convalt Energy plans to go public

Hari Achuthan, CEO of Convalt Energy and DigiCollect at the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency offices in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Convalt Energy, the company planning to construct a 300,000-square-foot solar panel manufacturing plant in the town of Hounsfield, is teaming up with a California company to help it go public.

In a joint news release Tuesday, Convalt announced it is joining forces with GigInternational1, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company — known as a SPAC — to enter into a non-binding “business combination” to help the energy company become publicly traded.

