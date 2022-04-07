HOUNSFIELD — Convalt Energy is receiving a $1.25 million bridge gap loan as it continues to develop a mammoth solar manufacturing plant on Route 12F near the Watertown International Airport.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday approved $850,000 of the loan while the economic development agency arranges the remaining money from the local development corporations in Watertown and Sackets Harbor for the plant in the town of Hounsfield.
“This gives us time for the other agencies to review and get on board,” David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said before the JCIDA’s unanimous vote.
Convalt plans to use $1 million of the loan to transport 100,000 pieces of manufacturing equipment it purchased from a defunct Oregon solar panel company, with the remaining amount for miscellaneous expenses.
The JCIDA loan carries 3% interest and an amortization over seven years.
The 315,000-square-foot plant is going through the site plan approval process with the Hounsfield Town Planning Board.
The plant would initially employ about 200 workers and operate 24/7, with 60 to 70 people working per shift.
Convalt officials hope to start construction in May.
In a related development, the JCIDA has hired Black River Tree Removal to remove trees for the project at the 88-acre airport site. On Thursday, the JCIDA board ratified the $42,500 contract for the work.
The solar panels made at the $62.6 million plant would supply the company’s own solar projects — both domestic and overseas, according to supporting documents for the loan.
By doing that, the company would have control over its own supply chain and avoid the need to obtain more expensive photovoltaic panels from Chinese manufacturers. About 60% of the solar panels it manufactures would be for its own projects, the loan documents say.
The company would generate as many as 2 million solar panels a year.
The renewable energy company has arranged for $44.18 million in bank financing, to go along with its own investment of $18.4 million. Construction would cost $35 million.
The JCIDA is arranging for a 20-year tax abatement program for the company.
Convalt intends to start planning for a second 300,000-square-foot plant near the airport once it completes the first one.
The company is in the process of acquiring two buildings in Watertown that it plans to use for equipment storage. It paid about $13 million for the equipment from Oregon.
If the Hounsfield project is fully developed, the Convalt plant could create 4,555 jobs in 10 years, according to the company.
According to the loan documents, Convalt has a number of projects in the works in the U.S. and abroad. The company plans to generate $60 million in consolidated revenue in 2022.
